SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The State title finishes at the Iowa high school State track and field meet came in droves during running finals day, and it started with the Lawton-Bronson girls. Entering the season with confidence and flexibility, the Eagles would build on that early chemistry towards a season-best and school record time to claim the State crown in the Class 1A 800-meter Sprint Medley Relay.

Team members Addison Rubendall, Sydney Brouwer, Alice Mahoney, Jolee Mesz, and head coach Erin Benson joined us in studio to look back on the road to glory in Des Moines for the newest SportsZone Champions Chat.