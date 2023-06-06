SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Two record-breaking runs ended in two gold medals for the Lawton-Bronson boys 4×200 and Sprint Medley Relays teams. The Eagles relying on speed, confidence, and clean handoffs to notch State records in both events while defending their SMR crown and placing 2nd on the all-time list in Class 1A. Caleb Garnand, Leighton Olesen, Louden Grimsley, Dominik Smith, Theo Moseman, and head coach Jesse Pedersen join us in studio for the newest SportsZone Champions Chat.