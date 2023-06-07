SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The IHSAA State Track and Field Meet came to a close last month, and gold medals came back in droves to Siouxland. Some winning their first ever titles, with others defending their crowns. The latter applies to Sioux City North senior Gabe Nash.

A Drake Relays champion and 4×800 title winner last year, the Nebraska commit rose above in a loaded Class 4A field to claim back-to-back 800m State titles. Joined by distance coach and father David Nash, the two joined us live in studio for SportsZone Champions Chat to discuss Gabe’s growth, his mid-race comeback, and the impact Drake Stadium has on the Nash family as a whole.