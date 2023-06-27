SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Central Lyon/George-Little Rock star wide receiver Reece Vander Zee solidified his college plans, announcing via his social media that he’ll suit up for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Vander Zee chose Iowa over a handful of Division I schools. The 6’5 wide receiver, who is ranked as the eighth best player in the state according to 247 Sports, led the CL/G-LR Lions in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. His 768 yards and 10 touchdowns were both top 5 marks in Class 2A.

Vander Zee joins Graham Eben and Zach Lutmer as Hawkeye commits from the state champion Central Lyon squad.