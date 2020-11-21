Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s late rally falls short in state championship

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s nothing harder than making it near the top of the mountain, and not to finish. It’s a little easier, however, knowing it’s not your last mountain.

During Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s Class 2A championship versus Waukon, sophomore quarterback Zach Lutmer was clearly a point of emphasis for the Indians’ defense. The usually fleet of foot quarterback was stymied most of the game, as Waukon’s defense focused on preventing big plays from Lutmer’s legs, and wanted to force him to use his arm. In the process, however, the sophomore took some huge hits, including one late in the fourth quarter, with the Lions down 22-14, that resulted in his third, and final, interception of the night, as the Lions fell 28-14.

In all, Lutmer finished 8-18 passing for 56 yards and three interceptions, while rushing 23 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns. The bright side for CL/G-LR fans, is that with him being a sophomore, there’s still plenty of time for growth, and they’ll probably be back at the UNI Dome throughout his career. Although, as any good leader would be, Lutmer was consoling of his seniors, and understood how difficult of a loss this was to end their careers.

This wasn’t the first mountain for Lutmer, and it won’t be the last. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock loses it’s top running back, and top receiver to graduation, but will bring back many more who had the same experience as Zach, and will be looking to let it carry them to another championship season.