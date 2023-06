SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Central Lyon/George-Little Rock two-way star Graham Eben will be taking his talents to the University of Iowa. The Lions senior made the announcement via his social media.

The 6’2 senior was a force out of the backfield for the state champions, totaling 1,330 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded 28.5 tackles.

Eben is set to join Central Lyon teammate Zach Lutmer in Iowa City.