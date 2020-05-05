Cedar Catholic RB Jacob Keiser commits to Wayne State

For Wayne State football head coach John McMenamin, he added a weapon in the offensive backfield with Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Jacob Keiser.

Keiser was a force for the Trojans during his high school career. The talented back ran for more than 4600 yards in his career, and he added two all-state selections as well. Most recently he led the Trojans into the playoffs this year

As to why he chose Wayne State? It was a combination of his relationship with the new coaching staff and the fact that Wayne State is close to home.

“I like the offensive gameplan they’ve got there, and another thing is that it’s close to home because family is obviously important,” Keiser said. “I like the new coach. And I like Coach Masters, the new offensive coordinator. I talked to him before [at Chadron] and I really liked what he had to say, and he’s coming to Wayne, which he also said is closer to home. “