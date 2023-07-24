LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Coaches Association (NCA) and Hudl announced its 2022-23 Coach of the Year winners. One coach per sport was selected, with two area coaches earning honors.

Cedar Catholic head coach Denae Buss was tabbed NCA – Hudl Girls Volleyball Coach of the Year. She helped guide the Trojans to 27 wins, ending the season on a six-game win streak that helped clinch the Class D1 State Championship. Cedar Catholic defeated the top three seeds in the bracket to take home the title.

Joining Buss on the list is Wayne girls cross country head coach Courtney Maas. She was an important piece of the Blue Devils’ success this season, as Wayne won the NSAA Girls Class C title. The Blue Devils boasted three runners in the top 15, headlined by sophomore Jala Krusemark’s 10th place finish.

Image Courtesy: Nebraska Coaches Association