Carolina Panthers take enhanced precautions against coronavirus

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis (28) runs after a ctach against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(AP) — The Carolina Panthers are taking enhanced precautions against the coronavirus following their exposure to Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson during Sunday’s win at Atlanta. The Falcons placed Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Carolina has entered the NFL’s “intensive protocol.” The team is still scheduled to practice Wednesday afternoon in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Under the new protocols established this week, all coaches and staff must wear masks at practice and all players must wear a face shield or mask. Players can remove their helmets for breaks but must be more than 6 feet away from one another.

Team meetings will be held either outdoors or virtually. Coaches may not have any in-person meetings in a room smaller than the full-team room and only 10 players are allowed in the weight room at a time. Players can only be in the locker room for 15 minutes or less, and they must wear masks at all times.

Also, players must get their COVID-19 PCR test results from the previous day before being permitted in the facility.