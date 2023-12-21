SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Matt Lloyd became a mainstay in the Sioux City Explorer lineup during the 2023 campaign. After a prolific first year with the club, MLB teams took notice with the St. Louis Cardinals signing the former X’s third baseman as a minor-league free agent for the 2024 season.

Joining the Explorers last May, Lloyd certainly left an impression. Playing 88 games for Sioux City last summer, the Indiana University alum led the team with 108 hits, 27 doubles, 51 walks, 70 runs scored, a .321 batting average along with 30 multi-hit games.

The 15th-round Cincinnati Reds draft pick sat seconds on the team with 14 home runs and 61 RBI’s, becoming one of four Explorers named to the West Division All-Star team. He was the lone starter among the quartet to start in the American Association All-Star Game.

Before that, Lloyd took his talents to the international level for two weeks in June playing for Team Canada in the Pan-Am Games Qualifier.