SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers entered the third period with a 3-1 lead over the Madison Capitols, but their edge quickly disappeared following a trio of Madison goals within a six-minute span en route to a 4-3 Muskies defeat on Saturday night.

It was a scoreless first period but the Muskies grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second period off goals from Colby Saganiuk and Kaden Shahan. The tally would be expanded soon after via Collin Kessler as the University of Vermont commit netted his sixth goal of the season for a 3-1 Muskies lead into the final period.

Then Madison made its comeback with 12 minutes to play. Andrew Kuzma rifled one past Dylan Silverstein for the score, with Jack Henry picking up the game-tying and go-ahead scores four minutes later to complete the 4-3 win.

Sioux City travels to Omaha on Jan. 11 at 7:05 pm.