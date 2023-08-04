AMES, IOWA (KCAU) – Iowa State Football held its annual media day Friday morning as head coach Matt Campbell took the podium for the first time following the news of multiple ISU football players’ listed in the state’s sports gambling investigation, including returning starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers.

A hot topic in the state and the Cyclone program, Campbell opened his statement saying he can’t discuss the investigation involving Dekkers, two current players, and one former Cyclone. Futhermore, ISU had a much smaller pool of players in this year’s format, making just seven players available to the media afterwards.

Despite the cloud of the gambling probe though, Campbell and company want to keep the focus on field. Harping on the singular culture and competitive growth they’ve seen from its young roster. A group who aims to maintain its Big 12-best defense from a year ago, and bounce back from a 4-8 record and its first losing season since 2016.

“I wanted to make sure offensively, defensively, special teams, we’re talking about football and getting to see and hear some of our guys and I know sometimes this media day has been bigger or different, we will have our coaches in front of you and we will have our players over the course of the next couple weeks in front of you,” Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell said. “But I wanted to make sure we handle today the right way and continue to move ourselves forward. My only reaction is we know the reality of that situation and currently it is an ongoing investigation. We don’t know anything more than that and I think time will tell what all those things really are.”

Campbell further spoke on the great competition each position group has gone through this offseason, but there may not be one with more attention than the battle at the quarterback position.

Iowa state could potentially be without Dekkers following the gambling allegations. The West Sioux product informed the University and the coaching staff that he “cannot participate in fall football camp”, according to a statement from the Weinhardt Law Firm on behalf of Dekkers earlier in the week. That said, Campbell went on highlight the growth of its four remaining signal-callers, headlined by a pair of contenders for the starting spot.

“One of the things that probably excited me the most is what I watched from Rocco Becht. I think him getting great football reps a year ago, you have got to remember he’s a true freshman, he got there last year and really came in and was not an early enrollee. Rocco really grew through the football season. I think really by midpoint of the season, took over the two position. I think from JJ Kohl’s standpoint, one of the benefits for JJ is he got spring practice. I think we all know that, if you’ve covered this area or know JJ, he has a lot of talent. A lot of God-given ability, a great passion for the sport of football,” Campbell said.

Iowa State opens the 2023 season hosting Northern Iowa. Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames set for 1:00 p.m.