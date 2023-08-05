AMES, IOWA (KCAU) – With questions of team progress and the sports gambling investigation involving quarterback and West Sioux alum Hunter Dekkers, there was a lot to talk about during Iowa State football media day. But discussing the youth on roster, head coach Matt Campbell had much praise to give over freshman tight end and Pierce alum Benjamin Brahmer.

A vital piece towards the Bluejays’ two State titles in three years, Brahmer was one of the state’s most exciting players during his Pierce career. Leading the program to a perfect 13-0 record in 2022, the senior broke the Nebraska C-1 playoff game record for receiving yards with 249 yards on 11 catches for 3 touchdowns in the State championship.

Originally committed to the Huskers before flipping to the Cyclones in December, Campbell called Brahmer a big recruiting win for the program, adding his presence is a positive within a deep tight end unit.

“Ben is a guy who’s put on 20 pounds since the time he was here in June, to 240 pounds the first day of practice,” Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell said. “You’re talking about a 6-foot-7 kid that physically can add great depth to what I can already say is one of the deepest positions in our team and that’s the tight end group. This is maybe the most talented freshman class that we’ve ever brought in here.”

Iowa State opens the 2023 season hosting Northern Iowa on Sept. 2 at 1:00 p.m.