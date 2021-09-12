Campbell and the Cyclones staying the course despite late quarterback switch in their Cy-Hawk loss

AMES, IOWA (KCAU) – The Iowa State Cyclones say they don’t have a quarterback controversy.

During yesterday’s Cy-Hawk game, quarterback Brock Purdy was benched in the fourth quarter following his third interception of the game, as Hunter Dekkers, the former West Sioux Falcon, came in relief and managed to throw his first touchdown pass of the season. That said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is staying firm on the fact that this changes nothing on the season outlook.

“My thought was in the 4th quarter is to get Hunter into the football game, let Brock gather himself a little bit,” Campbell said. “It was certainly great to see Hunter do some really positive things as well, but we believe in Brock and Brock’s a tremendous leader in our program. He certainly doesn’t want to have the end result of what happened today. He’s a guy that’s worked really really hard and if I know Brock Purdy, he’ll bounce back better than ever.”

“It’s not a seniors issue, it’s not our football team’s issue, it’s a Matt Campbell issue,” Campbell later added. “We’ll do a great job of getting it corrected and certainly look forward to the challenges ahead of us.”

Purdy’s three-interception game is the fourth of his career. However it is the second in his last four games, going back to last year’s Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma. But while Campbell is staying firm that this is not a quarterback controversy, it’s certainly something to keep an eye on as the Cyclones prepare to head to UNLV next Saturday.