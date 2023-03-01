AMES, Iowa (WHO) — Caleb Grill is no longer a member of the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team. The school made the stunning announcement via an emailed statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“We hold our players to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes are held accountable for,” Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger is quoted in the news release. The release said the reason for Grill’s exit is a “failure to meet the program’s expectations.”

Grill has appeared in 25 games this year, averaging 9.5 points and 4 rebounds per game. Grill is a Wichita, Kansas-native who has appeared in 116 games with the Cyclones in the last four years.

The Cyclones are in the midst of a four game losing streak. They finish the regular season on Saturday at Baylor. They are 17-12 overall and considered a safe bet to make the NCAA March Madness field.