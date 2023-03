SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Iowa Hawkeyes star guard Caitlin Clark added yet another title to her resume as she was named the 2023 AP Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year. Clark received 20 of the 28 votes, with the voting taking place before the NCAA Tournament began.

The back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Year is the second Hawkeye and second conference player to win the award since its debut in 1995.