IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The greatness of Caitlin Clark seems to grow week by week. After surpassing former Hawkeye Megan Gustafson’s Big Ten weekly honors record, the Iowa senior guard extended history even further on Monday afternoon as No. 22 picks up her 25th Big Ten Player of the Week award.

This is the fourth straight week and seventh time this season Clark has won the award. In that time, it’s been nothing but high marks from Clark averaging 28 points, 10.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds in Iowa’s pair of wins. The West Des Moines native racked up her fourth triple-double of the season against Purdue, adding 30 more points in a double-double showing over then-No. 14 Indiana.

Clark now owns 46 career games where she’s scored at least 30 points, the most among men’s or women’s college basketball over the last 25 seasons. The sharpshooting phenom sits fifth on the all-time scoring list, 10 points shy from Brittney Griner who is in fourth.