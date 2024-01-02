IOWA CITY, IOWA – University of Iowa National Player of the Year candidate, Caitlin Clark, earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors the conference office announced on Monday.

This marks Clark’s 23rd weekly award from the conference, which ties for the most in Big Ten conference history with former Hawkeye, Megan Gustafson.

She garnered weekly honors for the fifth time this season. She did so six times a year ago.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to a pair of blowout wins against Loyola Chicago and Minnesota over winter break. The West Des Moines, Iowa, native, racked up her 13th career triple-double against the Ramblers. Clark and Sabrina Ionescu are the only players in college women’s basketball history to record a triple-double in four consecutive seasons. She recorded 35 points, making 8-of-16 3-pointers, one shy of her career-best, 10 assists, and five rebounds against the Golden Gophers.

PLAYER NOTES

– Clark became the NCAA’s fifth all-time leading scorer.

– Is the first Division-I player in men’s or women’s college basketball to record 3,000+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds in a career.

– She also became the Big Ten’s and Iowa’s all-time assist leader, eclipsing 900-career dimes against Minnesota.

– Has 50 career games with 25+ points, 5+ assists, and 5+ rebounds. (NCAA Best)

– Is the all-time leader in 30+ point performances in men’s and women’s college basketball over the last 25 seasons. (44)

– Has scored 20+ points in 99-of-114 career games which is the most in program history.

– Kept her nation’s best streak of eight consecutive games registering 25+ points, 5+ assists, and 5+ rebounds. (NCAA best)

– Named Big Ten Player of the Week; Nov. 13, Nov. 27, Dec. 11, Dec. 18, Jan. 2.

– Named WBCA Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Week; Nov. 14, Nov. 28.

UP NEXT

The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes will square off with Michigan State tonight, Jan. 2. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. (CT) inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will broadcast on Peacock (subscription required) and the Hawkeye Radio Network.