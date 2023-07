SILVIS, Illinois (KCAU) – Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark swapped her basketball for a set of golf clubs, participating in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am at TPC Deere Run.

Clark played the front nine with PGA professional Ludvig Aberg on the front nine followed by Zach Johnson on the back nine. Clark finished -3 on the front nine and -2 on the back nine.