Los Angeles, Calif. (KCAU) – Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark was named the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year.

The West Des Moines native led the Hawkeyes to its first-ever national championship game. During Iowa’s run to the title game, Clark became the first player to record a 40-point triple-double in NCAA Tournament history while breaking the NCAA single tournament record for most points scored and most three-pointers made.

Clark, who is the first-ever three-time winner of the Dawn Staley Award, became the first player in Division I women’s basketball history to score more than 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season.