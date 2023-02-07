IOWA CITY, IOWA – University of Iowa National Player of the Year candidate, Caitlin Clark, earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors the conference office announced on Monday.

This marks Clark’s 17th weekly award from the conference, which ties for third-most in conference history. She has garnered weekly honors five times this season which is a conference best.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to their third AP Top 10 win of the season versus No. 8 Maryland. She registered 42 points, shooting 13-of-19 from the floor, adding eight assists, and seven rebounds. It was her fourth career 40-point performance against an AP-ranked opponent which ties for the most by any player over the last 20 seasons. It was Clark’s 13th game this season with +25 points, +5 rebounds, +5 assists which is a NCAA best.

Against Penn State, Clark recorded her ninth career triple-double which ties for second all-time in women’s college basketball. Clark put on a clinic with 23 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds. It was the third triple-double she has notched this season. She has had seven games this year with more than 10 assists which is second-best nationally.

Clark is top five in country in 10 statistical categories. The West Des Moines, Iowa native, is the only player in the country averaging better than 20.0 points per game, 5.0 assists per game, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

This season, Clark is averaging 27.6 ppg, 8.2 apg, and 8.0 rpg.

The nationally ranked Hawkeyes are set to Indiana on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. (CT). The game will broadcast on BTN and the Hawkeye Radio Network.