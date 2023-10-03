IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After pulling off an exciting late-game win over Michigan State thanks to the play of the Hawkeyes defense and special teams, Iowa is turning its focus to Purdue. It’ll be a new opponent this season for Iowa, where they’ll be led by a new quarterback.

Hawkeyes starter Cade McNamara will be out for the season with an ACL injury, according to head coach Kirk Ferentz. McNamara came out of the game in the first quarter, exiting the game on just the second drive Saturday.

Stepping into the starter role is Deacon Hill. The Wisconsin transfer threw for 115 yards and a touchdown in place of McNamara on Saturday. Hill averaged almost 10.5 yards per attempt, almost double of what McNamara was averaging throughout this season.

Moving on from the team’s starting quarterback will be tough, especially in the Big Ten. But, it’s the next man up mentality for the Hawkeyes.

“I think the biggest thing is trying to adjust to each other. I think the biggest thing is throwing and catching is a two-way street. So I think if I screw up a little, they’ve got to help me out and I’ve got to help them out, obviously, that’s the bigger thing,” Hill said. “We’re just trying to adjust to each other. I think we’ve got it dialed down pretty good. So, I’m excited to see how it goes Saturday.”

Iowa’s game against Purdue is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.