BVU hires new wrestling head coach, Hall of Fame coach named special advisor

STORM LAKE (KCAU) – Following a national search, Buena Vista University (BVU) director of athletics, Scott Brown, has announced that Sean White will be named the next head coach of the BVU wrestling program.

White, who’s been the program’s acting head coach since August, has been with the program these last seven seasons as its top assistant. During that time, he helped coach 13 regional placewinners, two national qualifiers, one All-American (NWCA), and 10 Scholar All-Americans. He has also played a very large role in the Northwest Iowa Wrestling Regional Training Center, guiding practices for elite student-athletes in the area.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead this program going forward,” says White. “Former coach Mark Rial left with a solid foundation, and I plan to build off that in order to continue the process of developing these young men. We are Beavers, and Beavers Build!”

During his first season at BVU, White was instrumental in the success of the conference’s Freshman of the Year, Nashid Barrow, and NWCA Scholar All-American Seth Shatto. White guided BVU Wrestling to the Beaver Service Award in 2015 with his tireless effort coordinating the team’s civic engagement activities.

In conjunction to White taking over as head coach, Brown is also announcing that retired BVU Hall of Fame wrestling coach, Al Baxter, will be named a Special Advisor to the program. Baxter served as head coach from 1979 until retiring in 2004. During his tenure, BVU compiled an overall dual meet record of 376-119-5, he captured eight Iowa Conference championships, had teams place in the top-25 of the national tournament 20 different times, coached 58 individual conference champions and six individual national champions.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have been asked to return to the program and serve as a special advisor, says Baxter. “This program has been so close and dear to my heart over the years. Beaver wrestling is in great hands with Sean leading the way. He absolutely loves Storm Lake and BVU and has proved he deserves this opportunity. Over the last eight years, he has formed strong connections with many coaches across the state that will benefit him and the program along the way. I look forward to the opportunity of assisting him in recruiting, with alumni relations needs and simply to be a mentor to him as he continues to build his own program.”

“Quite simply, Sean has earned this position,” says Brown. “I admire his commitment to Buena Vista University, to our department, and most of all, to his student-athletes.”

“Sean’s recognition of the proud tradition of BVU Wrestling, as established by Coach Baxter, combined with his vision for the future is tremendously exciting,” adds Brown. “ I look forward to working with Sean and Al to capitalize on our rich history while moving Beaver wrestling forward.”

The Beavers are set to begin practice this month and are scheduled to open the 2021-22 campaign at the Simpson College Tournament on Saturday, November 6.