STORM LAKE, IOWA – Buena Vista University Director of Athletics, Scott Brown , is proud to announce the addition of a women’s wrestling program at BVU which will begin a competition schedule in 2023-24.



“As we look forward to a bright future for Buena Vista University and Beaver Athletics, and as we continue to embrace the University’s mantra of Beavers Build, BVU Athletics is highly motivated to build a championship level women’s wrestling program” says Brown. “Our ability to enhance the student experience on our campus while providing additional opportunities for female student-athletes in our department is incredibly exciting.”

Buena Vista becomes the 12th Division III school across the Midwest-the third in the American Rivers Conference-to sponsor one of the fastest growing sports at the scholastic and collegiate levels. Women’s wrestling was recognized as one of the emerging sports by the NCAA in 2020.



“We are pleased to be providing an opportunity for women to get a top-notch college education at BVU while pursuing personal development in a new sport that is growing by leaps and bounds,” says BVU President Dr. Brian Lenzmeier.

BVU joins both Wartburg and Simpson from the A-R-C, as well as Cornell College from the Midwest Conference, as the only DIII schools in the state of Iowa to offer women’s wrestling as a varsity sport. Both A-R-C foes announced just last fall the addition of the sport to their institutions.



With the addition of women’s wrestling, BVU now offers a total of 22 varsity sports. It becomes the department’s first varsity sport addition since making cheer and dance an official sport five years ago.



The search for a head coach of the program will begin immediately with the hopes of filling the position later this fall.