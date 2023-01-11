SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Buena Vista Beavers have found their next head coach for the university’s football program, hiring former Beavers player Austin Dickinson.

Buena Vista officially introduced Dickinson back to campus as the head football coach during a meet and greet event earlier in the week. Dickinson was a four-year letter winner for the Beavers and started for BVU.

After his playing career ended, the Woodbine native spent five years coaching for the Beavers, eventually becoming the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. But for Dickinson, the head coaching opportunity is one he feels holds special value to him.

“It feels great. Obviously, I spent four years here as a student football player and another five years as an assistant . But, to be back to be able to lead the program and work with the young men on our football program is really exciting. Yeah, obviously being able to work in and run the program at your alma mater is something special. I’ve spent a lot of time here. My wife and I met here at school. We lived in the city for nine years. So, to be able to come back and like I said be a part of what they’re building here with President Lenzmeier was something very special to us,” Dickinson said.