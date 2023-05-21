SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Buena Vista Beavers baseball team has been eliminated in the NCAA Division III Tournament by Bethel University.

The Beavers led 2-0 after the first inning until Bethel scored a run in the bottom of the second and third innings to tie the game. The Beavers regained the lead off an RBI single from Logan Mueller in the top of the fourth inning. But, Bethel responded with a three-run fourth inning to jump out to a 5-2 advantage.

The Beavers rallied to score four runs in the top of the ninth, but it was not enough as BVU was defeated 8-6.

The Beavers finished 1-2 in NCAA Tournament play while finishing with a 31-11 overall record.