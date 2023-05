SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Buena Vista Beavers baseball program will continue its season as the team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Beavers earned the #2 seed and will face #3 Bethel University in their opening game. The two squads faced off in February, with BVU winning two of the three games. First pitch for the tournament game is 2:30pm on May 19th.