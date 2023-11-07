VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – North Sioux City native Paul Bruns and Utah transfer Bostyn Holt combined for 32 points while Dakota Valley alum and USD freshman Isaac Bruns notched a dozen points in his first collegiate action toward a 85-53 win over Mount Marty.

The Bruns brothers combined to make seven of the Coyotes’ eleven three-pointers. USD shot over 49 percent from the field and over 42 percent from the arc.

South Dakota starts the season off in the win column with the ‘Yotes hoping to build off this win toward the future.

“We’ve been playing really well together the last couple of weeks and we continue to get better and we’ve still got a long way to go, too,” Paul Bruns said.

“It felt amazing, honestly. The support from the fans, the energy was amazing on day one. So, I can only imagine what it would be a month down the line. I’m really excited and happy that everyone welcomed me here,” Holt added.

Up next, South Dakota will take on UTRGV at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.