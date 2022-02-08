SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following basketball players-of-the-week for contests played Jan. 31- Feb. 6, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2021-2022 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Basketball Players-of-the-Week

Women – Bailey Beckman, Dordt University (Guard)

Bailey Beckman of Dordt University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week. Beckman, a junior from Panora, Iowa, converted on over 50 percent of her shots in a pair of conference wins against Morningside and Concordia. She scored a career-high 26 points against Concordia on Saturday. In the win over the Mustangs, she had 14 points but also dished out six assists.

Men – Quinn Vesey, Briar Cliff University (Guard)

Quinn Vesey of Briar Cliff University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player-of-the-week. Vesey, a junior from Indianola, Iowa, poured in a season-high 26 points to lead the #25 Chargers to an 81-78 win over Morningside last Saturday. In a pair of games last week, he shot 78.9 percent from the field, missing just four times total and also added seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals. The Chargers currently lead the conference standings.