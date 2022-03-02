SIOUX CITY, IOWA – After winning the GPAC Regular Season Championships and earning an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament, the Briar Cliff men’s basketball team had five players named to the 2021-22 GPAC all-conference teams. Jaden Kleinhesselink was tabbed as a first-team all-conference selection, while Mark Svagera was named the conference’s Coach of the Year.
Briar Cliff’s Svagera named GPAC Coach of the Year; five Chargers earn all-conference honors
by: Noah Sacco
