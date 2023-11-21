SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Briar Cliff Chargers are out to a 6-0 start this season, with the newest GPAC Player of the Week leading the way.

Briar Cliff senior guard Matthew Stilwill was named the conference player of the week following his big game at Midland, pouring in a career-high 46 points in the Chargers’ 98-90 win on the road. Twenty-seven of his points were scored in the final ten minutes of the game.

The career night is another stellar performance for Stilwill this season, who leads the GPAC in scoring at 30.3 points per game. Stilwill has scored 30 or more points in four games this season.