Briar Cliff’s Slaughter named GPAC women’s basketball player of the week

Sioux City, Iowa (GPAC Communications) – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following basketball players-of-the-week for contests played January 11-17, 2021. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2020-2021 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Basketball Players-of-the-Week

Women – Payton Slaughter, Briar Cliff University (Guard)

Briar Cliff University guard Payton Slaughter is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week. Slaughter, a sophomore from Cherokee, Iowa, reached double figures in each of the Chargers’ games last week. She tallied a double double in a win over Midland, finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds. In a close loss to No. 11 Morningside she filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals. She shot 40% from the field and was 85.7 percent from the charity stripe.

Men – Karson Gansebom, Hastings College (Guard)

Karson Gansebom of Hastings College is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player-of-the-week. Gansebom, a sophomore from Bennington, Nebraska, had a career week scoring a career-high 26 points in a win over Doane and then came back with another career high 37 points in a loss to Dordt. He averaged 31.5 points per game while shooting 73 percent from the floor and 75 percent from behind the arc. He also added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals on the week.