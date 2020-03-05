Briar Cliff’s Power relieved of duties as women’s basketball head coach

In a statement to KCAU, Briar Cliff athletic director Nic Scandrett has announced that Chargers head basketball coach since 2006, Mike Power, has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

“Coach Power is no longer the Head Women’s Basketball Coach for Briar Cliff University. We thank Coach Power for his years of service to our student athletes and the University.

We will be starting a national search for a new head coach immediately. In the interim, Coach Purdy will serve as the interim head coach until we identify a permanent replacement. “

–      Nic Scandrett, Briar Cliff University Athletics Director

Power is the team’s all time wins leader with 371 after serving as the Chargers head coach from 1992-98, then again in this recent stint for the last two seasons.

