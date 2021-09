SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Briar Cliff football head coach Shane LaDage garnered his first victory with at the helm of the Charger team last Saturday after a 36-28 victory over Mount Marty. Although LaDage says there’s still plenty of room for improvement, it’s a good feeling to get the first out of the way nontheless.

The Chargers host Hastings on Oct. 2 for homecoming at Memorial Field. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.