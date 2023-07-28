SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – First, it was the Charger Dome. Then, the updates to Faber Field. Briar Cliff University has continued making moves for the future of its athletic programs, with Faber Field moving closer to completion.

The Chargers are in the midst of constructing its new turf field on Faber Field, the future site of Briar Cliff football as well as the university’s men’s and women’s soccer teams.

The project was originally set to be complete in time for football season. But, BCU Athletics officials tell us the estimated time of completion is around the middle to the end of the season.

Despite the setback, there’s still plenty of excitement in the air for the Briar Cliff community as its teams will have a new home right on campus.

“It’s really exciting. It’s been something that I’ve kind of dreamed of since I got here and interviewed here. So to finally see it coming into fruition and we’ve talked about it a lot with our team, for those guys to finally see it kind of taking shape and know that it’s really something that’s going to happen has created a ton of buzz around the campus community and the community of Sioux City as well. I know soccer is really excited about it, too. I think it just opens up a ton of possibilities for all our students, whether they’re athletes or not, to have another surface to use. I think it’s from a community engagement standpoint, be able to attract a lot more people to our campus,” Briar Cliff football head coach Shane LaDage said.