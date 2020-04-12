Briar Cliff women’s soccer team staying together despite the distance

The Briar Cliff women’s soccer team wasn’t going to let distance get in the way of staying together. After the university suspended in-person classes for the rest of the semester, the team made sure that they would still keep in touch in any way they can. That means meeting on Zoom and doing all sorts of virtual activities together.

“We had a team movie night,” said junior goalkeeper Ruby Campa. “So we all had a google app for Netflix and everybody was watching the same movie and we were all in a group chat so that was really cool.”

“To keep engaged with my players as well is that I’ll nominate one of them to run two miles with me every day,” said Paul Cox, the Chargers’ head coach. “So I’ll facetime them Before the run and we’ll chat. Then we’ll chat again afterward and I’ll nominate someone for the next day on twitter.”

It’s not all video calls though, the team put together a fun video of each player juggling a ball in every place across the world the Chargers players may be

Cox

“Everyone was receiving a ball from the left side of the camera and then juggling it to the right side and we edited it into a video. And we had each player do it so we went all the way down our roster”

And with everyone coming together, the team hopes they can come back even stronger when the season picks up in the Fall.

Cox

“We’re gonna come out of this a little more grateful. We’re already a close knit team, but I think that’s gonna unify us more and as a coach it’s great to see.”

Campa

“We’re connecting with the girls here but also the girls in england and the girl in Brazil. We’re all staying together and we’re building those bonds and those bonds are only gonna make us stronger on the team. It’s gonna really help us have each others backs.”

As of now, the Chargers’ season is still on track.