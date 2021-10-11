Briar Cliff women ready to turn turnovers into wins in year two under Brita Hand

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After leading to the Chargers to their first winning season since 2015-16, second year head coach Brita Hand has her eyes set on an even better season for Briar Cliff in 2021-22.

The Chargers finished 17-10 in Hand’s first season at the helm, entering the GPAC tournament as a four seed. Briar Cliff will continue to push tempo in 2021-22, after their defense finished 11th in the country in steals, led by now-sophomore guard Kennedy Benne, who set a school record with 97 steals at a whopping 3.73 per contest.

Briar Cliff opens its season October 22 at home hosting Dakota State at 5:00.