Briar Cliff women are betting on themselves as the GPAC’s biggest surprise

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s a phrase that’s been flying around the Briar Cliff women’s basketball program: bet on yourself. It may sound a little cliché, but so far, anyone betting on the Chargers is happy with their return.

“We talk about before every game I don’t think a lot of people expected us to come out and have that type of start,” said Briar Cliff head basketball coach Brita Hand. And just betting on ourselves, and doing what we do best.”

Briar Cliff’s 6-1 start is their best since the Chargers went 7-0 in 2015. But with a young team that only starts one upper classman, as well as a first-year head coach in Brita Hand, the Chargers feel okay about getting their first loss of the year out of the way this week.

“We definitely had a lot of pressure on us, said Chargers freshman Kennedy Benne. “But at the same time we didn’t, because no one was really betting on us. We were always the underdog, and I don’t know, it’s kind of nice to get the first one out of the way. Now we know what to work on and improve for the rest of the season.”

For Briar Cliff to continue it’s run at the top of the GPAC standings, that’s going to be the biggest key: from the players to coaches, everyone is going to have to continue to improve.

“You know every game get a little bit more relaxed mentally, myself as well,” said Hand. “We talked about that after the game that there’s definitely things I could have done better. There’s things they could have done better. We’re all learning and growing through this together, so as long as we learn from it, and don’t make the mistakes again we’ll be just fine.”

The Chargers are betting on themselves, and why not? The payoff is always bigger betting on an underdog. The question now is how much longer will Briar Cliff be an underdog. That’s a question only they can answer