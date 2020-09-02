Briar Cliff volleyball mixing youth and experience for better 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Briar Cliff volleyball is coming off a pretty tough 3-13 year in GPAC play, and the coaches voted them to finish 11 out of 12 schools in the conference in 2020.

That means the obvious goal in 2020 is to prove those coaches wrong. BCU will have to do so with a different cast than they had last year, though. Their top three hitters from last year’s team all graduated, leaving junior Tyra Blue to take the reigns as the team’s top option. The Chargers are expected to have several freshman step up early, and they will be aided by this year’s Swiss army knife outside hitter Grace Hanno, who led the team in digs in 2019.

2020 will also be head coach Lindsey Weatherford’s second year with the club, meaning the coaching should come back even stronger than it was in her first year in the GPAC, which is arguably the toughest conference in the NAIA in the country.

Briar Cliff will play four games this weekend at the William Penn tournament in Oskaloosa, Iowa.