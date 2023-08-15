SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Briar Cliff Chargers held its Media Day today as well of one of its last few practices before its season opener on Friday.

The Chargers return the vast majority of its core from last season, with Tannah Heath joining the coaching staff after graduating from the program last year. Vermillion native Toria Andre leads the Chargers as the senior has played in every match the last two seasons.

Andre and classmate Sami Wasmund both are in the program’s all-time top ten for career blocks. Briar Cliff also picked up reinforcements through the transfer portal. Briar Cliff head coach Lindsay Weatherford added three players from Presentation College after that institution closed.

BCU was picked to finish 12th in the GPAC Preseason Poll. But, they say they aim to prove people wrong this season.

“I definitely think it’s propelled us forward in our gym this preseason. Nobody wants to finish last, so we’re going to work hard to not do that,” Weatherford said.

“In the past, we’ve always been kind of ranked a little lower. But, I think this year is a different team and different mindset. So, I think being ranked the way we were ranked I think is going to fuel our fire,” Andre added.

“It’s a good fire that should be set under all of us. But, I’m just really excited to prove all the haters wrong,” Briar Cliff junior Olivia Corey mentioned.

The Chargers open up its season on Friday in Orange City.