SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- After finishing tenth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference last season, the Chargers are hoping its upperclassmen presence can help them move up the standings.

The Chargers come into this season after finishing last year with a 10-19 overall record while picking up three conference wins. Leading the way for Briar Cliff is head coach Lindsey Weatherford, who will have a handful of impactful players returning from last season.

Headlining the veteran group is senior Tannah Heath and junior Toria Andre, who were both All-GPAC Honorable Mentions last year. Now, Briar Cliff hopes its additional offseason training this summer translates to more wins this year.

“We’ve had a really great preseason leading up to today. It’s been very fast and furious. But, we’ve got a large group that stayed all summer and trained with us all summer. So, we feel really confident with our returners. We’re seeing a lot of great hitter and setter connections already and defensive movement has been awesome so far. That’s really what we were kind of focusing on in the spring,” Weatherford said.

Briar Cliff will start its season at home as they will host the Charger Invite, beginning on August 26th against Southwestern College.