Briar Cliff volleyball honors fallen teammate by “Playing for Dre”

As the Briar Cliff volleyball team entered the season, there were many goals for this year’s team. The biggest of all, however, was to play for Dre.

Andrea Norton passed away earlier this year in a tragic accident in Arkansas. She would’ve been a senior for the Chargers, and her teammates have been playing for her all season long.

“Before every match, we go into the middle of the huddle and say ‘for Dre’ because we’re playing for her and we’re trying to be better teammates to each other for her,” said Delaney Meyer, a senior.

The team has spent the past season trying to honor their lost teammate in the best way they can.

“We have a saying: Hold the rope for each other. So we play for each other and we play for her,” said teammate Aubury Coleman. “She had such a big presence on this team. She was always high-energy, always positive. So that’s what we try to be on the court, off the court, and to each other.”

“The impact that she made, it’s kind of hard to explain, but it’s definitely missed. So this season we wanted to honor her by emulating her,” Meyer said.

Andrea lived with a pair of her teammates before her passing, Grace Whitlaw and Victoria Gonzalez, who had their own way of honoring Norton: Whitlaw wore Andrea’s number 22 in every match this season.

“We thought it would be an amazing idea for me to wear her number 22 jersey. That way we would all three be on the court at the same time,” Whitlaw said. “And I thought it was super amazing, and that’s the whole reason we played this year: for her.”

On Saturday’s senior night, Andrea was honored last, with her parents walking in her place, along with her jersey in a frame on the bench.

“Today was just a little bit more special. Having her parents here just made it,” said Gonzalez. “It was just a really, really special night, we played with a lot of emotions.”

“To have her jersey on the bench with us was something material that we see, but I also think we just feel her spirit with each other,” said Meyer.

Briar Cliff also announced they were going to retire Andrea’s number 22.

“She always had my back so I know she’ll always have Briar Cliff Women’s Volleyball. No matter what. She’s always gonna have us, she’s always gonna be watching over us,” said Coleman. “I think it was the best thing to do: to retire her jersey and keep her in our memory.”

Although the Chargers weren’t able to get the win for Andrea on senior night, the team says her memory kept them going.

“And every time we get down on each other we say ‘for Dre,'” Gonzalez said. “To remember who we are playing for and why we are playing for her. And I feel like in this gym we feel her all the time”

“We would’ve liked the season to have ended on a better note. I think when we get down we always try to remind ourselves we’re not doing this for us, we’re doing this for her. And she wouldn’t want us to be down,” Whitlaw said.

Briar Cliff’s goal is pretty simple from here on out: make the GPAC tournament. But whether they’re in or out, the Chargers will always remember 2019 as the year they played for Dre.