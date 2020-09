(courtesy Briar Cliff Athletics)

Charger women’s volleyball suffered its second defeat of the 2020 season Saturday in a five-set thriller with Dakota Wesleyan (22-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 10-15). BC moves to 4-2 on the season and 0-2 in GPAC play while DWU moves to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Despite the losing score, Briar Cliff tallied more kills and more blocks than Dakota Wesleyan. In the end, however, the Chargers had more errors, which was a difference-maker.