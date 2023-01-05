SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Briar Cliff Chargers have named Kelly Boe as the university’s Interim Executive Athletic Director, effective January 17th.

Boe joins Briar Cliff with over 20 years of collegiate experience. Most recently, he served as Assistant Professor and Chair of Masters of Coaching, Athletic Administration, and Sports Management at Concordia University in Minnesota.

Boe also has served as the head coach for Concordia University’s men’s basketball team while also having stints at four other schools.

Image Courtesy of Briar Cliff University