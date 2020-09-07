Briar Cliff University football game against Jamestown postponed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Briar Cliff University football game against Jamestown has been postponed.

The game was set to take place Saturday at Memorial Field, according to the university’s athletic program.

The Jamestown Athletics website said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the University of Jamestown has postponed its football game scheduled for Saturday, September 12th at Briar Cliff,” a release on the Jamestown Jimmies website said.

Briar Cliff will now open the season at Doane on September 19.