Briar Cliff to start true freshman QB Luke Davies this fall

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — When Briar Cliff hired Shane LeDage as their new head football coach in January, they knew it would be a fresh start for the program. That fresh start also means plenty of fresh faces.

After impressing both coaches and his teammates in camp, true freshman quarterback Luke Davies has been named the Chargers starter for their opening game this season. Davies is a 6’3″ 210 pound QB from Yorkville, Illinois, who won the starting job among four other quarterbacks on the roster.

The Chargers will be young all around their roster in 2021. The school’s roster currently lists 55 freshmen on the team. Their entire roster currently is made up of 82 players in total. LaDage came into the Briar Cliff job very late in the recruiting process, and only had roughly 40 players in spring camp after he signed. But with this young core of players he’s brought in, the hope is that they’ll learn as they go to get Briar Cliff it’s second winning season in program history.

The Chargers open their season at Waldorf on August 28.