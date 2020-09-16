Briar Cliff taking advantage of extra week before season opener

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Briar Cliff, like many other schools, couldn’t wait to start its 2020 football season. But after their opener with Jamestown was cancelled due to the Jimmies having too many players quarantining, they will be one of the last teams in the GPAC to kick off.

The Chargers took the postponement in stride, however, deciding to treat their extra days as extra training days to strengthen their season overall. After the team found out about their game with Jamestown being postponed until November 7, the team went back to the fundamentals.

Briar Cliff now prepares to travel to Crete, Nebraska to take on Doane on Saturday, but they won’t have an advantage in terms of scouting, since the GPAC won’t allow them to get game film from the Tigers, since they don’t have any 2020 game film to send back. The team is confident that their film study of last year’s games, however, should be enough to help them be extra prepared, with all the extra time, for a season opening win.