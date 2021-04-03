Briar Cliff takes down Dordt to advance to GPAC Women’s Soccer semifinals

The Briar Cliff Chargers are moving on to the GPAC women’s soccer semifinals after beating the eight-seed Dordt 4-1 Satruday afternoon.

The Chargers took the lead into the halftime break thanks to an early goal from Taylor Hill in the first. But the second was when the Chargers really took off. Midfielder Hannah Shuttleworth scored two goals within seven minutes of each other to push the Charger advantage to three. Arianna Rodriguez netted another in the 79th minute to really put the game out of reach. Dordt scored one goal in the 86th minute off the foot of Alaina VanZalen.