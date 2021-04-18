Briar Cliff takes both games of doubleheader over Hastings

The Briar Cliff Chargers improved to 11-9 in GPAC play after a two-game sweep over the Hastings Broncos, 4-1 and 9-4.

The Chargers scored all of their runs in the first game in the first inning. First Jared Sitzmann scored on a fielding error to make it 1-0. Then Pookie Allen smashed a three-run homer over the right field fence to give the Chargers some insurance. A Hastings solo shot wasn’t enough to mount a comeback, as Briar Cliff took the first game.

In game two, the Chargers fell behind early, but rallied in the 4th inning to take a lead that they never gave up en route to a doubleheader sweep.