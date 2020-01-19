Briar Cliff swept by Concordia (NE) in basketball doubleheader

(Courtesy Briar Cliff University Athletics)

Men’s Game

A rough shooting night for Briar Cliff was too much to overcome as the Chargers dropped an 83-72 verdict to (RV) Concordia Saturday in the Newman Flanagan Center.

The two teams struggled to pull away from each other in the first half with each squad showing sparks of momentum. The opening 20 minutes saw six ties and three lead changes with neither side gaining an advantage of more than six points as the Bulldogs headed to the locker rooms up 33-30.

Concordia raced out to a double-digit lead early in the second stanza and never allowed Briar Cliff to get back within a single possession. A 3-pointer by Jackson Lamb with 10:36 remaining got the Blue and Gold to within four points, but the Bulldogs responded with back-to-back baskets and eventually pulled back ahead by double figures. Concordia led by as many as 16 before ending the game with the 11-point edge.

Brevin Sloup appeared to be the major factor in the decision with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists for the visitors. Sloup hit half of Concordia’s 3-pointers as he went 5-of-12 from deep. Tanner Shuck was the only other Bulldog in double figures as he finished with 15 points.

Jackson Lamb led the way for BC with 23 points. He also tallied five rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Austin Roetman nearly collected a double-double with 15 points and nine boards.

Ethan Freidel and Conner Groves just missed double-digit point totals as each settled for nine. Groves added three assists to tie Lamb for the team lead. Next up on the scoring chart for the Cliff was Quinn Vesey with five while Wil Johnson added four points.

Both teams picked up their shooting in the second half as Briar Cliff was 11-for-31 in the opening 20 minutes for 35% and Concordia was 12-for-30 for 40%. The Bulldogs were successful just 14% of the time from 3-point range in the first half as BC wasn’t much better, hitting at a 17% clip. Concordia shot lights out in the second half, hitting 53% from the field and 50% from deep in the latter part of the game. While the Cliff saw improvement, the team still just hit on 41% from the field for the game and 26% on 3-pointers.

Concordia also held the advantage on the glass with a 42-33 edge on rebounds. Offensive boards were 7-4 in favor of the Bulldogs.

The win moves Concordia to 14-5 overall and 7-4 in the GPAC. Briar Cliff drops to 11-10 on the year with a 2-9 conference record. The Chargers go on the road for the next three games with a meeting against Northwestern scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday in Orange City, Iowa.

Women’s Game

Despite early struggles, the Briar Cliff women’s basketball team made an exciting game out of its match up with #3 Concordia Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center. After giving up 18-straight points to start the game, the Chargers pulled within four before falling 76-64 to the Bulldogs.

“We played a good three quarters tonight,” said head coach Mike Power. “I thought our kids played really hard and loved their competitive attitude. We need to rebound better and reduce our turnovers.”

Concordia raced out to an 18-0 lead in the first quarter before the Chargers’ first bucket at the 5:19 mark. From there, BC held Concordia to seven more points in the period and scored 12 more for a 25-14 deficit after the first 10 minutes.

A 9-2 run by the Cliff to start the second quarter put the home team within four points, but the Bulldogs outscored the Chargers 12-2 to finish the half and led 39-25 at halftime. Concordia extended its lead to 24 points in the third quarter but the Cliff battled back again to trail by 10 twice in the second half and fell by 12.

Alyssa Carley, Konnor Sudmann and Breanna Allen each had 11 points for the Chargers while Jadyn Bussinger added 10. Sudmann grabbed seven rebounds, forced 5 steals and dished out five assists while going 7-for-10 from the free-throw line. Madelyn Deitcher was one point and one rebound off a double-double with nine points and nine boards.

The Chargers shot 45 percent from the field in the contest but struggled from long range, going 3-of-19 from the 3-point line. Allen made two 3-point buckets and Carley added one. The squad had an 81 percent success rate at the charity stripe.

Grace Barry was the high-scorer for the Bulldogs, putting up 18 points while giving out six assists and tallying four steals. As a team, Concordia shot 37 percent from the field, 29 percent from beyond the arc and 88 percent from the free-throw line.

The Cliff falls to 5-5 on the season and 2-10 in the GPAC. Briar Cliff will travel to Northwestern Wednesday for a 6 p.m. contest in Orange City.